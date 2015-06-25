FRANKFURT, June 25 Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc is eyeing

German peer K+S for a possible takeover bid, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Thursday, citing financial sources.

Canada's Potash Corp could offer 40 euros per share, which would value K+S at more than 7 billion euros ($7.84 billion), Handelsblatt wrote in a pre-release of a story to be published on Friday.

K+S and Potash were not immediately available for comment.

The German company's shares were up 10 percent at 31.50 euros in after-hours trading in Frankfurt. ($1 = 0.8931 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by David Goodman)