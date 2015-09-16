Goldman "best positioned" if Glass-Steagall Act returns-Blankfein to CNBC
May 9 Goldman Sachs Group Inc is best positioned if the Glass-Steagall Act returns, Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein said in an interview to CNBC on Tuesday.
Sept 16 Potash Corp of Saskatchewan is not actively discussing its takeover proposal with Germany's K+S, but remains interested in a deal that would aid North America potash sales and offer new access to Europe, Chief Executive Jochen Tilk said on Wednesday.
Potash Corp's offer is "attractive," to K+S shareholders, Tilk said at an investors conference organized by Credit Suisse. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)
* Wal-Mart close to resolving bribery probe for $300 million - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - https://bloom.bg/2qOTTUy Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)