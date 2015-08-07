(Adds K+S statement, Potash Corp comment, company background,
FRANKFURT Aug 7 German salt and fertilizer
company K+S AG once again rejected Potash Corp of
Saskatchewan's takeover offer on Friday, saying the
Canadian company's assurances about maintaining jobs and mine
sites in Germany were unreliable.
Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based Potash Corp sent an
unsolicited letter to K+S's management and supervisory boards,
K+S said in a statement. The letter included a proposal for a
"business combination agreement" based on an unchanged price of
41 euros ($44.82) per share.
The price is too low, and Potash Corp's commitments on
maintaining jobs and keeping mining sites open in Germany are
not enforceable, K+S said.
Potash Corp, the world's second-largest potash miner, wants
to acquire No. 5 producer K+S as global competition ramps up
among sellers. K+S has suggested Potash plans to shrink the
company.
A Potash Corp representative confirmed the company sent a
"private letter" to K+S's boards, but would not comment further.
Shares of Potash Corp eased in New York and Toronto, while
K+S stock climbed 1.4 percent in Frankfurt.
Potash Corp has been pushing to talk with K+S management
despite the German company's initial rejection last month of the
Canadian company's 7.9 billion-euro ($8.6 billion) bid of 41
euros per share.
Analysts have speculated Potash wants to acquire K+S, a
higher-cost producer, to shut some production to support prices.
People familiar with the situation told Reuters that Potash
offered K+S a guarantee it would keep German mines operating for
five years.
If it acquires K+S, Potash Corp would finish building the
German company's Canadian mine and sell its potash offshore
through Canpotex, Potash Chief Executive Jochen Tilk said on
July 30.
($1 = 0.9148 euro)
