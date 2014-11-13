FRANKFURT Nov 13 German potash miner K+S raised its expectations for full-year earnings after its quarterly operating result rose 16 percent, helped by a recovery in prices for potash products.

Third-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT I), adjusted for the effect of currency hedging, edged up to 134 million euros ($166.7 million), surpassing the 104 million euro average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Potash prices have been stabilising this year after a slump in 2013. The global potash market plunged into turmoil in July 2013 when Russian producer Uralkali quit a powerful sales alliance with Belarus' Belaruskali, creating more competition among producers.

The K+S Group raised it outlook for the full year, saying it now expects revenues of between 3.7-3.9 billion euros for 2014 and operating earnings of between 580 and 640 million euros.

It had previously forecast revenues of between 3.65-3.85 billion euros and operating earnings of between 490 to 570 million euros.

The main reason for raising the outlook is the expectation that average prices in the Potash and Magnesium Products business unit will now be slightly better than previously assumed. However, prices are still expected to remain moderately below 2013, K&S said. (1 US dollar = 0.8036 euro) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Thomas Atkins)