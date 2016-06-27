* Q2 op profit down to 10 mln eur, vs 179 yr-earlier
* Potash prices, high production outages reason for slump
* Supply shortages possible in coming months
* Shares down 10 pct
By Ludwig Burger
FRANKFURT, June 27 German potash and salt miner
K+S said operating profit in the second quarter
plunged to 10 million euros ($11 million) from 179 million euros
a year earlier on lower potash prices, sending its shares down
10 percent.
K+S, which last year rejected a takeover approach from
Canadian rival Potash Corp, had said last month that
operating profit would fall significantly this year.
Average selling prices of potash products so far over the
quarter to June 30 have been "significantly lower", it warned in
an unscheduled earnings statement based on preliminary results
on Monday.
K+S shares, which were already down about 5 percent before
the announcement, extended losses to trade 10.3 percent lower at
18.96 euros by 1154 GMT - less than half the 41 euros per share
that Potash Corp had offered.
Potash prices are at their weakest in nearly a decade. A
surplus of mining capacity, and weak currencies in consuming
countries like Brazil, have extended the industry's slump.
K+S also cited North American users of de-icing salt holding
back on pre-season purchases because of high inventory levels,
and high production outages due to a limited provisionary permit
for waste water disposal in Germany as a contributing factor.
A regional environmental regulator last year gave only
provisional approval for the disposal of waste water via
deep-well injection into porous layers of rock and imposed
strict limits.
This has resulted in a production shortfall of more than
400,000 tonnes so far, which the mining group will likely not be
able to make up for at a later stage.
"Supply shortages cannot be ruled out within the following
months," it added.
The company is due to release detailed second-quarter
reports on Aug. 11.
($1 = 0.9074 euros)
