FRANKFURT, Aug 19 German fertiliser maker K+S can continue production at its Unterbreizbach site after securing approval for the temporary storage of up to 200,000 cubic metres of saline wastewater at a nearby mining field, it said on Friday.

But K+S, whose chief executive and chairman face possible charges of illegal wastewater disposal, said it still needed further permits for the other two active sites at its Werra complex in central Germany to become fully operational.

K+S, which is also grappling with falling fertiliser prices in the industry, has said it will achieve only the lower end of its full-year profit guidance if it does not soon receive permits to inject wastewater, generated in the manufacturing process, underground.

K+S shares fell 2.1 percent to 17.44 euros by 1312 GMT, underperforming the German midcap index, which was down 0.6 percent.

K+S's Werra sites mine potash salts and process them into high-quality products.

The possible charges, which a court may decide to file this month, stem from accusations that the company illegally disposed of saltwater between 1999 and 2007, polluting drinking water.

K+S's Hattorf site at Werra has stopped all production except Epsom salt while it waits for a decision on whether it will be allowed to inject more wastewater underground, and its employees there are working reduced hours.

It can also dispose of saline wastewater into the river Werra but currently low water flow means the amounts it can dispose of that way are relatively small.

Production at the third active site, Wintershall, is suspended for repair work and will resume on Aug. 22. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Jonathan Gould and Alexandra Hudson)