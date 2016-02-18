* Indictment filed with court - judge

* Charges stem from accusations by German town

* K+S says considers the accusations baseless (Adds spokesman comment, background on case, details on next steps)

By Patricia Weiss

FRANKFURT, Feb 18 German prosecutors have filed charges over suspected illegal waste disposal at potash miner K+S, a judge said on Thursday.

"We have received the indictment, and it will probably be delivered to the accused soon," Bernhard Landwehr, judge at the regional court in Meiningen, southeast of K+S's headquarters in the German city of Kassel, told Reuters.

He declined to say whom the indictment named as defendants.

The charges stem from accusations made against K+S by a small town near Meiningen, called Gerstungen, which said the company illegally disposed of saltwater between 1999 and 2007.

K+S has said it had approval from state mining authorities for the waste water disposal during the time in question and that K+S was fully cooperating with the investigators.

"We are still convinced that the approvals granted at the time are valid and consider the accusations to be baseless. An ongoing assessment by an external law firm has backed that in recent months," a spokesman for K+S said on Thursday.

Prosecutors in September searched offices at K+S for evidence in the case. Police said at the time that some K+S subsidiaries and employees as well as the state's mining authority were subject to the probe.

German magazine WirtschaftsWoche reported on Wednesday that the investigation was nearly complete.

The court will now examine whether there is enough evidence for the matter to go to trial. Any sentence in the case could range from a fine to a prison sentence of up to five years, the judge said.

The saltwater emerges from the production of fertiliser from potash ore that K+S extracts from mines. The group has for years been embroiled in a dispute with environmental groups and local municipalities about the waste water discharge into the Werra river and into porous layers of rock.

Shares in K+S turned negative on the news, trading 2 percent lower at 18.86 euros by 1258 GMT, underperforming the German blue-chip index, which was up 1.7 percent. (Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Christoph Steitz and Mark Potter)