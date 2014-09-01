BRIEF-Moscow Exchange to delist Razgulay Group
* Says to delist Razgulay Group as of May 12 Source text: http://bit.ly/2qepFqn
Sept 1 KSG Agro SA :
* Said on Saturday it reported H1 net loss was $16.5 million versus profit of $9 million in H1 2013
* Said H1 revenue was $8.2 million versus $13.8 million a year ago
* Said H1 operating loss was $1.2 million versus profit of $15.5 million in H1 2013
* Says to delist UTinet as of May 12 due to bankruptcy Source text: http://bit.ly/2qepFqn