Sept 1 KSG Agro SA :

* Said on Saturday it reported H1 net loss was $16.5 million versus profit of $9 million in H1 2013

* Said H1 revenue was $8.2 million versus $13.8 million a year ago

* Said H1 operating loss was $1.2 million versus profit of $15.5 million in H1 2013

