MEDIA LINK-Target to open store on New York's Lower East Side -WSJ
NEW YORK, April 30 https://www.wsj.com/articles/target-comes-to-the-lower-east-side-1493551319
Nov 13 KSG Agro SA :
* Reported on Wednesday Q1-Q3 revenue was $18.4 million versus $37.1 million last year
* Q1-Q3 operating loss was $5.2 million versus operating profit of $19.7 million a year ago
* Q1-Q3 net loss was $24.8 million versus profit of $9.6 million a year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, April 30 https://www.wsj.com/articles/target-comes-to-the-lower-east-side-1493551319
* Nine-month net loss EGP 70.1 million versus loss of EGP 9.2 million year ago