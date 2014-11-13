Nov 13 KSG Agro SA :

* Reported on Wednesday Q1-Q3 revenue was $18.4 million versus $37.1 million last year

* Q1-Q3 operating loss was $5.2 million versus operating profit of $19.7 million a year ago

* Q1-Q3 net loss was $24.8 million versus profit of $9.6 million a year ago Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: