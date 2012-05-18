NEW YORK May 18 Railroad operating company Kansas City Southern said on Friday shipments of coal, farm products and chemicals are weaker than it had expected a month ago, but it kept its full-year profit forecast unchanged, saying shipments should pick up once the railroad moves past some temporary factors.

"We had a much more positive outlook 30 days ago," Chief Financial Officer Michael Upchurch told the Bank of America Merrill Lynch global transportation conference.

Coal traffic was down by single digits in recent weeks, Upchurch said. One large utility customer pushed back shipments. A mild winter caused stockpiles of coal to go up, cutting demand for replenishment.

"As they work their stockpiles down, we'll see the customer shipping again," he said.

Coal represented 14 percent of Kansas City Southern's revenue in 2011, a smaller share than at the larger railroads.