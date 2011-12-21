SEOUL Dec 21 KT Corp, South Korea's second-biggest mobile carrier, said its board has nominated incumbent head Lee Suk-chae for a second-term, crediting him with the introduction in the country of Apple Inc's iPhone and leading the smartphone boom.

Should the nomination be approved at a shareholder meeting early next year, Lee, who has served as chief executive and chairman of the telecommunications giant since 2009, would serve another three years, the company said in a statement.

"We evaluate the current chairman as the best qualified to be the next chief executive and continue the push to reform KT," said the head of KT's nomination committee.

Bureaucrat-turned-executive Lee spearheaded a restructuring of the telecom giant, including cutting jobs. He also led a long-delayed merger with mobile unit KTF and the domestic launch of Apple's iPhone in 2009, which jumpstarted the country's smartphone market.

The 66-year-old executive faces challenges posed by bigger rival SK Telecom Co Ltd, which has started selling the iPhone this year and offers a faster Long-Term Evolution (LTE) network, which KT has not yet introduced. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Chris Lewis)