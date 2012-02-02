SEOUL Feb 2 KT Corp, South Korea's top fixed-line operator and No. 2 mobile carrier, said on Thursday it would pay a year-end dividend of 2,000 Korean won ($1.78) per share to its shareholders as of Dec. 31, 2011.

The total dividend payment will amount to 486.6 billion won, KT said in a regulatory filing. ($1 = 1126.4000 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Ken Wills)