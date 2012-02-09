SEOUL Feb 9 KT Corp, South
Korea's top Internet provider, said on Thursday it would limit
access to certain TV applications that slow down overall network
speed in a move that may cause a clash with major television
manufacturers aggressively marketing Internet-enabled TVs.
South Korea, the world's most wired country, is also home to
the world's top TV makers--Samsung Electronics Co
and LG Electronics Inc, which are actively promoting
TVs that offer applications via high-definition quality video
and 3D content in a bid to protect margins as overall TV market
growth slows.
"Internet-enabled TVs increase network traffic by up to 15
times compared to conventional IPTVs. At the current growth rate
and user increase, the network won't be able to accommodate
traffic requirements and consequently it could slow down overall
Internet speed," KT executive Kim Hyo-sil told a news
conference.
"TV manufacturers are free-riding on our network, while our
capacity to invest and upgrade it is shrinking due to worsening
profitability. We need a better business model," Kim said.
KT, which owns nearly half the country's fixed-Internet
market, estimates around 1 million Internet-enabled TVs were
sold as of end-2010 in South Korea, with some 100,000 heavy
downloaders.
The issue could have wider global implications as Google
and Apple Inc also prepare Internet-enabled
TVs that allow viewers to access social networking, online games
and music.
Samsung, the world's top TV maker, had no immediate comment.
It aims to sell 50 million TVs this year globally with half the
shipments Internet-enabled.
LG Electronics also aims to have around 60 percent of its
TVs come with its own NetCast Internet platform installed.
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)