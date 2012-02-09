* KT says TV makers free-riding on its network
* KT says in constructive talks with LG over network issue
SEOUL Feb 9 KT Corp, South
Korea's top Internet provider, said on Thursday it would limit
access to certain TV applications that slow overall network
speed, raising a potential obstacle for Samsung Electronics Co
, which is aggressively marketing Internet-enabled
TVs.
South Korea, the world's most wired country, is also home to
the world's top TV makers -- Samsung and LG Electronics Inc
-- which are actively promoting TVs that offer
applications via high-definition quality video and 3D content in
a bid to protect margins as overall TV market growth slows.
"Internet-enabled TVs increase network traffic by up to 15
times compared to conventional IPTVs. At the current growth rate
and user increase, the network won't be able to accommodate
traffic requirements and consequently it could slow down overall
Internet speed," KT executive Kim Hyo-sil told a news
conference.
"TV manufacturers are free-riding on our network, while our
capacity to invest and upgrade it is shrinking due to worsening
profitability. We need a better business model," Kim said.
KT, which owns nearly half the country's fixed-Internet
market, estimates around 1 million Internet-enabled TVs were
sold as of end-2011 in South Korea, with some 100,000 heavy
downloaders.
The issue could have wider global implications as Google
and Apple Inc also prepare Internet-enabled
TVs that allow viewers to access social networking, online games
and music.
KT said it has been in talks with LG Electronics over the
issue, but added that Samsung has refused to engage in serious
discussions.
Samsung, the world's top TV maker, had no immediate comment.
It aims to sell 50 million TVs this year globally with half the
shipments Internet-enabled.
LG Electronics, which was not immediately available for
comment, also aims to have around 60 percent of its TVs come
with its own NetCast Internet platform installed.
Shares in KT closed down 1.4 percent in a broader market
which closed up 0.5 percent. Samsung finished down 0.7
percent and LG rose 1.5 percent.