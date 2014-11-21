SEOUL Nov 21 Asian private equity firms
Affinity Equity Partners and MBK Partners are among the initial
bidders to buy South Korea's biggest car rental company KT
Rental, a person with knowledge of the matter said
on Friday.
KT Corp, South Korea's second largest telecom
company and the parent of KT Rental, put it up for sale in June
in a deal expected to fetch around 600-800 billion won ($541-721
million).
In separate regulatory filings this week, South Korean
companies SK Networks, GS Retail Co Ltd,
Hyosung Corp, Hankook Tire Worldwide Co Ltd
and SFA Engineering Corp all said they
had also submitted initial bids.
The source said KT Rental received about 20 non-binding buy
bids and a shortlist could be drafted as early as next week. The
person declined to be identified as he was not authorised to
speak to the media.
A KT spokesman declined comment. Affinity declined comment,
and a spokesman for MBK could not immediately be reached for
comment.
(1 US dollar = 1,109.5000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)