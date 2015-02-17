(Adds Lotte and KT reaction, Lotte's M&A history)
SEOUL Feb 17 South Korea's Lotte Group has
submitted the highest offer for South Korea's largest car rental
company, KT Rental Corp, in a bid worth about 900
billion won ($818 million), the Korea Economic Daily reported on
Tuesday.
Lotte Group, which includes affiliate Lotte Shopping Co Ltd
, submitted the top offer in the latest round of
bidding on Monday, the newspaper said, citing unnamed investment
banking sources.
Lotte Group's price was ahead of competitors like Hankook
Tire Co Ltd and private equity firm Affinity Equity
Partners. Another interested party, SK Networks Co Ltd
, did not submit a fresh bid on Monday after an
earlier round of bidding in January, an SK spokesman said.
A Lotte spokesman confirmed the group had participated in
Monday's round of bids but declined to give details. A spokesman
for KT Corp, parent of KT Rental, declined comment.
The deal had been expected to fetch about 600-800 billion
won, but prices went up to about 900 billion won through
continued negotiations, two people with knowledge of the deal's
progress previously told Reuters.
The people declined to be identified as the deal process was
confidential.
Lotte Group, whose affiliate Lotte Shopping is South Korea's
biggest department store operator, has a history of M&A both in
South Korea and overseas including buying the country's largest
electronic retailer Hi-Mart in 2012 for $1.1 billion.
KT Corp, South Korea's second-largest telecom company, put
KT Rental up for sale in June.
($1 = 1,100.2800 won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin and Stephen
Coates)