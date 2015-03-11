SEOUL, March 12 South Korea's KT Corp
said on Thursday that Lotte Group has signed a 1.02
trillion won ($903 million) deal to buy KT Rental Corp
, a unit of KT and the country's largest car rental
company.
Retail conglomerate Lotte Group's unlisted unit Hotel Lotte
Co Ltd will buy 100 percent of KT Rental from KT Corp and other
shareholders, KT said in a statement.
KT said it will use the funds from the deal to improve its
balance sheet and increase its capabilities in information
communication technology.
Lotte Group was chosen last month as the preferred bidder
for the car rental company.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)