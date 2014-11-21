BRIEF-Lithia Motors Inc says has acquired Baierl Auto Group
* Says has acquired Baierl Auto Group in pittsburgh, pennsylvania
Nov 21 KTG Agrar AG :
* Says takes over deep-freezing facility in Manschnow and leverages synergies
* Says about facility: vegetable processing capacity of 20,000 tons; warehouse for 10,000 pallets; 47 employees
* Says takeover will strengthen KTG Group and allow very positive development of food segment to continue in coming years
* Says bought deep-freezing plant from Pinguin Foods Deutschland GmbH, a subsidiary of Pinguin Group, Belgium Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Urban Outfitters says CtW's assertion company's board composition caused/contributed to company's recent stock price declines "is not supported by the facts" Further company coverage: