PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 28
April 28 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 29 KTG Agrar SE :
* Reports successful refinancing of its 2010/2015 bond
* Has successfully secured repayment of its 2010/2015 corporate bond, a 50 million euros ($61.05 million) paper maturing in September 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8191 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 28 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO, April 27 GPA SA, Brazil's biggest retailer, on Thursday reported a swing to a profit in the first quarter as easing inflation helped the profitability of food sales and ongoing job cuts kept a lid on costs.