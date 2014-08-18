Aug 18 KTG Agrar AG : * Says launches conversion offer for its 2010/2015 bond (EUR 50 million) * Says conversion period from 18 August 2014 to 24 September 2014 * Says new bond: 7.25% p.a. / 5-year maturity / volume of up to EUR 50 million * Says conversion into bond 2014/2019 will become effective on 15 October, at