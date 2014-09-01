BRIEF-Gamestop announces new supply of Nintendo switch systems
* GameStop announces new supply of Nintendo switch systems available just in time for the launch of Mario Kart 8 deluxe
Sept 1 KTG Agrar AG : * Announces leap in first-half profits to launch of the harvesting season * Says H1 group sales revenues +47.6 percent to EUR 100.0 million * Says H1 EBIT +45.1 percent to EUR 17.5 million * Says H1 net income up from EUR 0.7 million to EUR 4.4 million * Says 2014 forecast confirmed * Says H1 EBITDA grew by 45.1 percent from EUR 17.0 million to EUR 24.7 million * Says early refinancing of 2010/2015 bond initiated * Sees 2014 sales revenues to pass the EUR 200 million Mark Significantly * Says revenues and earnings will pick up even further between July and
December of 2014 * Says for the year 2015, is firmly targeting the EUR 250 million mark
OTTAWA, April 26 Canadian retail sales fell more than expected in February, dragged down by lower vehicle purchases and cheaper prices for gasoline at the pump, but the decline did not alter expectations for strong economic growth in the first quarter.