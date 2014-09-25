BRIEF-Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment signs sales contracts with Gree Electric Appliances' unit
* Says it signs sales contracts worth 1.1 billion yuan ($159.72 million) with Gree Electric Appliances Inc of Zhuhai's unit
Sept 25 KTM AG : * Says to receive 75 million euros loan with 6-year maturity from European
investment bank * Says with this funding KTM expands its position and commitment to consistent
global product strategy * Says will use the loan to finance research and development projects in the
coming years * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Says it signs sales contracts worth 1.1 billion yuan ($159.72 million) with Gree Electric Appliances Inc of Zhuhai's unit
* CEO sees China 2017 sales up to 18,000 cars vs 12,250 in 2016