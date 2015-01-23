BRIEF-Comvita says it is assessing Myrtle rust situation
* Is gathering information about Myrtle rust situation and it is too soon to speculate on potential impact on industry
Jan 23 KTM AG :
* FY turnover: 864.6 million euros ($979.5 million) (+ 20.7 percent)
* FY EBIT: more than 75 million euros (+37 percent)
* Expects another increase in sales for fiscal 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8827 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Is gathering information about Myrtle rust situation and it is too soon to speculate on potential impact on industry
MILAN, May 5 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets