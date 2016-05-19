BRIEF-SEB announces successful EUR 500 mln, 7 yr bond issue
* NEW ISSUE WAS 4 TIMES OVER-SUBSCRIBED BY A DIVERSIFIED INVESTOR BASE
May 19 Kuaijishan Shaoxing Rice Wine Co., Ltd. :
* Says an industrial investment fund's stake in the company decreases to 7.5 percent (30 million shares) down from 12.5 percent (50 million shares)
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/uttjPl
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Miranda Curtis will step down from board at end of her second three-year term on 1 February 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: