BRIEF-Venustech Group's share trade to resume on May 2
April 28 Venustech Group Inc * Says share trade to resume on May 2 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2oSNbc8 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Dec 22 Kudelski SA :
* Kudelski Security and upc cablecom strengthen their collaboration in Switzerland Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 28 Venustech Group Inc * Says share trade to resume on May 2 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2oSNbc8 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it swings to net loss of 858.6 million yuan ($124.62 million) in Q1 versus net profit of 119.3 million yuan year ago