(Refiles to put Oberthur Technologies and NagraID in the correct case)

Aug 19 Aug 19 Kudelski SA : * Says Oberthur Technologies will acquire 100% equity stake of NagraID security

sa from Kudelski Group and company's management * Says transaction is expected to close in the coming weeks, financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed

* Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage