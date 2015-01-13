UPDATE 2-South Koreans vote for new leader after months of political vacuum
* China urges next leader to join dialogue (Adds Park not voting, voter turnout, China and North Korea commentaries, paragraphs 4, 9-11, 16, 20-21, 23-24)
Jan 13 Kudelski SA :
* Netflix and Kudelski Group announce comprehensive product relationship
* Says relationship enables Kudelski Group to pre-integrate its Nagra Anycast content protection and Opentv connectware products with Netflix service for benefit of Kudelski's customers and prospects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* China urges next leader to join dialogue (Adds Park not voting, voter turnout, China and North Korea commentaries, paragraphs 4, 9-11, 16, 20-21, 23-24)
* Qtrly rental revenue increased by $4.7 million to $32.3 million compared to q1 of 2016