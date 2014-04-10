A shattered large glass panel, part of Apple's cube store on Fifth Avenue, damaged from the results of the snowstorm on Tuesday is seen in New York, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Files

ZURICH Technology group Kudelski(KUD.S) said its OpenTV and Nagravision subsidiaries have filed a lawsuit against Apple Inc(AAPL.O) in a court in northern California alleging the iPhone maker has infringed five U.S. patents.

The lawsuit identifies iOS mobile devices, Apple TV, App Store, iTunes, iADS, Safari and OS X-based personal computers as infringing the patents owned by OpenTV and Nagravision, the company said in a statement.

Kudelski did not give further details about the patent suit.

Apple was not immediately available for comment.

California-based OpenTV provides software technology for interactive and digital television, including video-on-demand and advanced programme guides, while Nagravision develops security technologies for digital media.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Miral Fahmy)