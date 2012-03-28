ZURICH, March 28 Swiss logistics group Kuehne &
Nagel said on Wednesday it is considering appealing against an
53.7 million euro ($71.54 mln) fine from the EU commission
decision for cartel activities, saying the investigation was not
carried out correctly.
Kuehne & Nagel Chairman Karl Gernandt said the commission
had drawn "incorrect factual and legal conclusions".
"In addition, Kuehne & Nagel's comprehensive cooperation
throughout the investigation was not adequately acknowledged.
That is why we take into consideration to appeal against the
decision before the European courts," Gernandt said in a
statement.
Alongside the EU fine, the company said they had agreed with
the U.S. Department of Justice to pay a fine of $9.8 million for
proceedings relating to the same activities.
Thirteen logistics firms, were fined a total 169 million
euros ($225 million) by the European Commission on Wednesday for
fixing prices in the air freight forwarding business in four
cartels between 2002 and 2007, in breach of EU antitrust rules.
($1 = 0.7506 euros)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)