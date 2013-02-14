DUBAI Feb 14 Kuwait Foreign Petroleum
Exploration Company (Kufpec) has picked five banks to arrange a
$750-million, five-year loan to help fund its general business
operations, three banking sources told Reuters on Thursday.
Kufpec has chosen Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi, HSBC
Holdings, JP Morgan Chase, National Bank of
Kuwait (NBK) and Royal Bank of Scotland to
arrange the loan, the sources said, speaking on condition of
anonymity. NBK and JP Morgan are coordinating.
Kufpec is owned by state oil firm Kuwait Petroleum Company
and has an international focus.
A Kufpec spokesman was not immediately available for
comment.
A period of marketing to other banks is expected to start
shortly. Should the deal commence syndication in the next few
days, it is expected to close by the end of the first quarter,
one of the sources, a regional banker, said.
Kufpec has a $320 million loan which matures in May. That
facility was funded by ten banks led by Citigroup and NBK
in 2008 and paid a margin of 100 basis points over the London
interbank offered rate (Libor), according to Thomson Reuters
data.
The new loan will not refinance this facility, which will be
retired when it reaches maturity, a second banker, based in
London, said.
In December, British oil major BP said Kufpec would
acquire a 34.3 percent stake in the Yacheng gas field in the
South China Sea for $308 million in cash. The deal is expected
to complete in the second half of 2013.
Kufpec, which is active in exploration, development and
production of crude oil and natural gas in Africa, Middle East,
Asia and Australia, has also been linked with taking over part
of a huge oil block in South Sudan previously controlled by
France's Total.