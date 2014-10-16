LONDON Oct 16 Kuwait Foreign Petroleum
Exploration Company (Kufpec), a wholly-owned subsidiary of
Kuwait Petroleum Corp, has launched a $1 billion loan into
syndication, bankers said on Thursday.
The deal is being led by a consortium of international and
local banks comprising Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi-UFJ, HSBC, JP
Morgan, National Bank of Kuwait and Royal Bank of Scotland, the
bankers said.
The five-year amortising term loan pays an interest margin
of 130 basis points (bps) over Libor, one of the bankers said.
Kufpec was last in the market in June 2013 when it sealed a
five-year $750 million deal paying a margin of 140 bps over
Libor. That deal was led by Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi, HSBC, JP
Morgan, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, National Bank of Kuwait and
RBS.
It was increased, using an accordion feature, to $1 billion
in January this year.
Kufpec could not be immediately contacted for comment.
Some loan bankers have questioned how the deal may perform
given how quickly the borrower has returned to the market.
"I am not sure how this new deal will go. Appetite for
another five-year deal so soon after the last might not be the
same," said one of the bankers.
However others argue that banks will be keen to take up the
opportunity to lend to Kufpec.
"Appetite for the deal will be fine, Kufpec is a good name
in the Middle East and with so few deals coming out of Kuwait,
banks have plenty of country exposure left," another banker
said.
