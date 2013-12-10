* Kuka opens new factory in Shanghai
* Wins Chinese orders for total of 1,375 robots
* CEO says sees no saturation in Chinese auto market
* Kuka aims to more than double sales in China in 3-5 yrs
* Shares up 1.9 percent
(Recasts, adds CEO comments, further details)
FRANKFURT, Dec 10 Industrial robot maker Kuka
opened a new factory in Shanghai on Tuesday and
announced multi-million euro orders for industrial robots from
China's automotive industry.
Kuka is banking on growth in China to bolster demand for its
robots, offsetting a slow recovery of manufacturing activity in
its European home market.
Auto production in China, the world's top automaker, is
likely to hit 20 million vehicles this year and 35 million
vehicles by 2020.
Kuka has won orders for a total of 1,375 robots from the
Chinese automotive industry, it said. A Chinese carmaker whom
Kuka did not name ordered 1,125 robots worth a double-digit
million euro sum for welding and gluing, among other uses.
In addition, Beijing Automotive Foton Motor Co Ltd placed a
single-digit million euro order for 250 robots for automotive
production.
"I do not see market saturation there. Cars are an extreme
status symbol in China," Chief Executive Till Reuter told German
daily Handelsblatt in an interview published on Tuesday.
In addition, he said he expects Chinese manufacturers to
rely more on industrial robots in the future than they do now,
shrinking a gap with German peers that have bought as many as
5,000 robots for their Chinese car factories.
Shares in Kuka rose to the top of Germany's mid-cap index
on the news and were up 1.9 percent at 33.35 euros by
1016 GMT.
Kuka generates annual revenue of 150 million euros ($206
million) from the sale of robots in China, or a fifth of its
overall robotics sales.
It aims to more than double that figure to 600 million euros
in the next three to five years and boost its market share in
China from currently close to 20 percent, Reuter said.
With the new plant, Kuka will have a production capacity of
3,000 robots per year in Shanghai but it said it could grow that
figure to 5,000 in the coming years to supply more robots to
general industry as well as the automotive sector.
The company's rivals in the market for robots for car
manufacturing include Switzerland's ABB and Fanuc
and Yaskawa Electric in Japan.
($1 = 0.7289 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan and Jane
Merriman)