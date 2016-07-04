FRANKFURT, July 4 German entrepreneur Friedhelm
Loh has sold his 10 percent Kuka stake to Chinese
bidder Midea, German daily Handelsblatt reported,
citing an interview with Loh.
"I decided on Thursday to divest my package of shares and
sold them on Friday," Loh told the paper, adding that he had not
coordinated his share sale with mechanical engineering group
Voith, which had sold its 25.1 percent Kuka stake
last week.
China's Midea made a 115 euros ($127.94) a share takeover
offer for Kuka, making it the biggest German industrial
technology company to be targeted by a Chinese buyer in a wave
of deals over recent months.
($1 = 0.8989 euros)
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Tina Bellon)