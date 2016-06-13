BRIEF-Dalsspira to sell crème fraiche in ICA stores
* SAYS TO SELL CRÈME FRAICHE AT ICA STORES IN VÄSTRA GÖTALAND AND HALLAND
BERLIN, June 13 Germany does not yet have an alternative offer for industrial robot maker Kuka to the takeover bid made by Chinese home appliance maker Midea , a spokeswoman for the German economy ministry said on Monday.
"But we'd be pleased if there is one," she added at a regular government news conference. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Andrea Shalal)
* SAYS TO SELL CRÈME FRAICHE AT ICA STORES IN VÄSTRA GÖTALAND AND HALLAND
* Says it plans to fully acquire Yeaster co ltd through stock swap