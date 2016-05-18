FRANKFURT May 18 Chinese home appliances maker Midea Group on Wednesday made an offer of 115 euros per share for German industrial robot maker Kuka AG.

Midea offered to acquire no-par value bearer shares in Kuka AG, representing a notional amount of 2.60 euros in registered share capital, against payment of 115 euros per share in cash, it said in a regulatory statement.

Midea Group raised its stake in Kuka to 10.2 percent February, saying at the time that it wanted to further increase its shareholding. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)