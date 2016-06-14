Ford confirms it is ousting CEO, naming new chief executive
WASHINGTON, May 22 Ford Motor Co confirmed Monday it is ousting its chief executive Mark Fields and replacing him with the head of the company's unit overseeing self-driving car efforts.
BERLIN, June 14 China's Midea Group Co Ltd wants a stake of no more than 49 percent in German industrial robot maker Kuka and will resell any shares it acquires beyond that threshold, German coalition sources said on Tuesday.
The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, added that Midea wants to take a stake of at least 30 percent in Kuka. (Reporting by Berlin bureau; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Caroline Copley)
* Adamas presents positive phase 1A data of ADS-4101 (lacosamide) for the treatment of partial onset seizures in epilepsy