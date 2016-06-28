FRANKFURT, June 28 German robotics maker Kuka
signed an investor agreement with Chinese bidder Midea
that includes a long-term commitment to existing
headquarters, factories and jobs.
In the agreement, which is for 7.5 years, Midea has
committed not to embark on any corporate reorganisations of
Kuka.
The Chinese company has also promised that it will not take
any action that would lead to a delisting of Kuka, the German
company said in a statement on Tuesday.
Midea made a 4.5 billion euro ($4.97 billion) bid for Kuka
last month, which caused a furore among German politicians.
Midea has since said it would allow Kuka to operate
independently and help it to expand in China.
($1 = 0.9051 euros)
