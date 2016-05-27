RPT-White House proposes $46.54 bln in cuts to agriculture over 10 years
CHICAGO, May 22 The White House budget on Monday proposed $46.54 billion in cuts to federal government funding for the agriculture sector over the next 10 years.
AUGSBURG, Germany May 27 The chief executive of German industrial robot maker Kuka said on Friday he welcomed an impending 4.5 billion- euro ($5 billion) takeover bid from Chinese home appliance maker Midea.
"The bid, as it has been announced, can support our strategy," Till Reuter told shareholders at Kuka's annual general meeting.
($1 = 0.8945 euros)
LONDON/DUBAI, May 23 Gulf-based bidders have emerged for the part-owned subsidiary of United Arab Shipping Company (UASC) whose sale is key to finalising the merger between UASC and German container shipping line Hapag Lloyd , sources close to the matter said.