* Midea to give update on intentions within 20 days

* Robotics high on Chinese government's strategic priorities

* Kuka shares jump 8.7 percent (Adds details on coming statement of Midea's intentions, shares, analyst comment)

FRANKFURT, Feb 4 Chinese appliances maker Midea Group raised its stake in German industrial robot group Kuka to 10.2 percent, Kuka said in a statement on Thursday, making it Kuka's second-biggest shareholder after German industrial group Voith.

Kuka gave no details of what Midea's intentions were but a spokeswoman said the company would give an update within 20 days, by which time Midea must answer questions on its strategy from German financial regulator Bafin.

A spokeswoman at Midea's European headquarters was not immediately reachable for comment.

Shares in Kuka jumped on the news and by 1603 GMT were trading up 8.7 percent at 78.35 euros, the second-top gainers in the German mid-cap index, which was up 0.4 percent.

"Chinese companies - supported by the government - are accelerating the pace at which they acquire Western technology, brands and distribution," Barclays analysts wrote in a note.

"Automation and robotics remain high on the government's strategic list of technologies to be further developed."

Kuka is one of the world's top robotics groups and the number 1 in automotive. Its top shareholders are now Voith with 25.1 percent, Midea with 10.2 percent, Swoctem GmbH with 10.0 percent and Sumitomo Mutsui Trust Holdings with 3.1 percent.

In August, Kuka had said that Midea had acquired 5.4 percent of its stock. Kuka has a total market value of 2.65 billion euros ($2.96 billion).

