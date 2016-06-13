BERLIN, June 13 China's Midea Group Co Ltd
is only seeking a 49 percent stake in German
industrial robot maker Kuka, Handelsblatt reported on
Monday, citing unnamed sources in the German government.
Augsburg-based Kuka is the target of a takeover bid by the
Chinese home appliance maker, which has fanned a furious debate
over Chinese acquisitions in Europe, with some German
politicians calling for tougher restrictions.
Chancellor Angela Merkel said during a visit to Beijing on
Monday there was a general openness towards investments from
China, but it was expected that the country opened up and
offered the same investment conditions.
Instead of being majority-owned by Midea, Kuka would
continue to have a strong German anchor shareholder,
Handelsblatt reported, adding that Kuka Chief Executive Till
Reuter would support such a solution.
Germany's Economy Ministry declined comment, while Kuka did
not immediately respond to requests for comment.
