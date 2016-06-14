Ford confirms it is ousting CEO, naming new chief executive
WASHINGTON, May 22 Ford Motor Co confirmed Monday it is ousting its chief executive Mark Fields and replacing him with the head of the company's unit overseeing self-driving car efforts.
BERLIN, June 14 The size of the stake that China's Midea Group Co Ltd ends up taking in German industrial robot maker Kuka will depend on Kuka's shareholders, a Midea spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
"Midea has clearly stated that its intentions are to have a meaningful stake in Kuka above 30 percent," she said.
"The ultimate level of our shareholding will depend on the level of Kuka shareholders that tender into the offer. Setting an upper limit is legally impossible," the spokeswoman added.
(Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Caroline Copley)
WASHINGTON, May 22 Ford Motor Co confirmed Monday it is ousting its chief executive Mark Fields and replacing him with the head of the company's unit overseeing self-driving car efforts.
* Adamas presents positive phase 1A data of ADS-4101 (lacosamide) for the treatment of partial onset seizures in epilepsy