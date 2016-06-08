BERLIN, June 8 It is desirable for highly
innovative German companies to remain in Germany, a government
spokeswoman said on Wednesday, but she also played down the
likelihood of any change in the law to make it harder for
foreign investors to acquire stakes in firms.
"Of course it is desirable that such companies, especially
innovative ones, stay in Germany .. but I cannot report that
there is in concrete terms, a plan to make investment more
difficult," the government spokeswoman told a news conference.
A 4.5 billion euro ($5.1 billion) bid for industrial robot
maker Kuka by Chinese home appliance maker Midea
has prompted Berlin to consider how crucial Kuka's
technology is for the digitalisation of industry, an economic
priority.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Caroline Copley)