BERLIN, June 8 German Economy Minister Sigmar
Gabriel said on Wednesday countries need to think about how to
create a level playing field between open and more restrictive
economies for foreign investment but denied Berlin would change
its own law.
"We need to think about how we deal with the fact that we in
Europe have one of the most open economies (..) and are in
competition with those that don't come from open market
economies," Gabriel said. "This is not about protectionism but
it is about creating fairness," he added.
A 4.5 billion euro ($5.1 billion) bid for industrial robot
maker Kuka by Chinese home appliance maker Midea
has prompted Berlin to consider how crucial Kuka's
technology is for the digitalisation of industry, an economic
priority.
($1 = 0.8795 euros)
