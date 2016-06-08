BERLIN, June 8 German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Wednesday countries need to think about how to create a level playing field between open and more restrictive economies for foreign investment but denied Berlin would change its own law.

"We need to think about how we deal with the fact that we in Europe have one of the most open economies (..) and are in competition with those that don't come from open market economies," Gabriel said. "This is not about protectionism but it is about creating fairness," he added.

A 4.5 billion euro ($5.1 billion) bid for industrial robot maker Kuka by Chinese home appliance maker Midea has prompted Berlin to consider how crucial Kuka's technology is for the digitalisation of industry, an economic priority. ($1 = 0.8795 euros) (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Caroline Copley)