BERLIN, June 1 The German government is trying
to coordinate an alternative offer for industrial robot maker
Kuka following Chinese home appliance maker Midea
Group Co Ltd's 4.5 billion euro takeover bid,
Germany's economy minister said on Wednesday.
Kuka is the latest and biggest German industrial technology
group to be targeted by a Chinese buyer as the world's
second-largest economy makes the transition from a low-cost
manufacturer into a high-tech industrial hub.
"There are efforts to formulate an alternative offer.
Whether that materialises, we will see," Economy Minister Sigmar
Gabriel told reporters in Berlin, adding that there was no
"pact" on agreeing a deal.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by
Madeline Chambers)