BRIEF-Ferrum Pcl says qtrly net loss 189.2 million baht
* Qtrly net loss 189.2 million baht versus loss of 38.2 million baht
BERLIN, July 3 German mechanical engineering group Voith has decided to sell its 25.1 percent stake in German robot maker Kuka to Chinese bidder Midea for about 1.2 billion euros, it said on Sunday.
Midea has offered 4.5 billion euros for Kuka, making it the biggest German industrial technology company to be targeted by a Chinese buyer in a wave of deals over recent months.
Sources told Reuters late last month Voith planned to tender its stake to Midea. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Michelle Martin)
* Qtrly net loss 189.2 million baht versus loss of 38.2 million baht
* "expects full year underlying ebit on high side of previous guidance provided in connection with eight point plan" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: