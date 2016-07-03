BERLIN, July 3 German mechanical engineering group Voith has decided to sell its 25.1 percent stake in German robot maker Kuka to Chinese bidder Midea for about 1.2 billion euros, it said on Sunday.

Midea has offered 4.5 billion euros for Kuka, making it the biggest German industrial technology company to be targeted by a Chinese buyer in a wave of deals over recent months.

Sources told Reuters late last month Voith planned to tender its stake to Midea. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Michelle Martin)