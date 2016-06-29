(Corrects CEO name)
FRANKFURT, June 29 German robotics maker Kuka
is in confidential talks about potential new investors
but has so far only received a takeover offer from Chinese
bidder Midea, Chief Executive Till Reuter said on
Wednesday.
Midea, which already owns a 13.5 percent Kuka stake, made a
115 euros a share takeover offer earlier this month, causing
furore among German politicians who have urged Kuka to remain
independent.
Earlier this week, Midea and Kuka unveiled an investor
agreement which includes a commitment to keep its existing
headquarters, factories and jobs.
(Reporting by Irene Preisinger, writing by Edward Taylor;
Editing by Tina Bellon)