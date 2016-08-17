BERLIN Aug 17 Germany's economy ministry will
allow the takeover of industrial robot maker Kuka by
Chinese household appliances maker Midea Group,
German broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk reported on Wednesday.
Keen not to lose what it views as a national champion in a
key industry, the German government had sought a deal to limit
the size of Midea's stake to 49 percent. But subsequent
decisions by major German shareholders to sell their stakes
scuppered any such plans.
Midea said on Aug. 8 it held 94.55 percent of Kuka shares.
Bayerischer Rundfunk cited a spokesman for the ministry as
saying the ministry had looked at the takeover and decided
against introducing any formal proceedings against it.
German security interests were not damaged by the
transaction, the ministry said, according to the broadcaster.
The economy ministry was not immediately available to
comment.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers;
Editing by Greg Mahlich)