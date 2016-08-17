BERLIN Aug 17 Germany's economy ministry will allow the takeover of industrial robot maker Kuka by Chinese household appliances maker Midea Group, German broadcaster Bayerischer Rundfunk reported on Wednesday.

Keen not to lose what it views as a national champion in a key industry, the German government had sought a deal to limit the size of Midea's stake to 49 percent. But subsequent decisions by major German shareholders to sell their stakes scuppered any such plans.

Midea said on Aug. 8 it held 94.55 percent of Kuka shares.

Bayerischer Rundfunk cited a spokesman for the ministry as saying the ministry had looked at the takeover and decided against introducing any formal proceedings against it.

German security interests were not damaged by the transaction, the ministry said, according to the broadcaster.

The economy ministry was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Greg Mahlich)