FRANKFURT Aug 3 German industrial robot maker
Kuka, which is being bought by China's Midea Group
, reported a 7 percent fall in sales and an 11
percent drop in adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)
in the second quarter.
"This is attributable to the fact that, in the Systems and
Swisslog divisions this year, customers are tending to make
call-offs and execute major orders in the second half of the
year," it said of the sales decline.
Kuka said on Wednesday it expected increased execution in
the second half and stuck to its full-year outlook for sales of
above 3 billion euros and an operating (EBIT) margin of above
5.5 percent.
The outlook is before purchase price allocation for
Swisslog, which it said it expected to be around 10 million
euros, and now also before extraordinary expenses in connection
with the takeover, whose impact on EBIT it sees at around 30
million euros.
($1 = 0.8920 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)