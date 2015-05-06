* Q1 operating margin 3.9 pct including Swisslog writedown

* Orders up 3 pct organically to record 744 mln eur

* Full-year outlook confirmed

* Shares up 5 percent (Adds auto market context, shares, analyst and broker comments)

By Georgina Prodhan

FRANKFURT, May 6 German industrial robot maker Kuka beat forecasts for first-quarter orders, sales and profit driven by high automotive demand, lifting its shares more than 5 percent.

Orders jumped to a record 744 million euros ($836 million), a 3 percent organic increase, boosted by a strong pickup in orders from the car industry and beating the average Reuters poll estimate of 710 million.

Kuka pointed to a recovery in the western European car market, where sales rose to a five-year high in March.

It is also benefiting from an ongoing move towards more automation in other sectors including medical technology suppliers and the solar and aerospace industries.

Kuka reported an operating margin of 3.9 percent, higher than its full-year guidance, which it confirmed.

Organic sales growth of 24 percent, operating profit (EBIT) growth of 56 percent and a more than doubling of profit after tax all easily beat expectations.

Shares in Kuka rose 5.2 percent to 69.64 euros by 0718 GMT, outperforming a flat European industrial goods and services index.

"Given the current economic forecasts and general conditions, KUKA expects high demand in the 2015 financial year, particularly from the North America and Asia regions, and especially from China," Kuka said in a statement.

"Demand in Europe is expected to remain relatively stable or to rise slightly."

Frankfurt brokerage Alpha described the figures as "blow-out" and Barclays capital goods analysts said the company's full-year guidance now looked conservative.

Kuka has forecast sales of 2.8 billion euros, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of over 200 million and an EBIT margin of 5.5 percent excluding effects from its recent acquisition of Swisslog.

Including a Swisslog writedown, it expects an EBIT margin of 3.5 percent.

($1 = 0.8900 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Kirsti Knolle and Maria Sheahan)