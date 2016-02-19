(Removes the word "rival" from the headline)

* Q4 adjusted EBIT 47 mln euros, above consensus

* Q4 order intake below consensus

* Kuka says has landed large auto contract

FRANKFURT, Feb 17 German industrial robot maker Kuka met its full-year targets for sales and profit margin, thanks to a forecast-beating adjusted operating profit in the final quarter of 2015.

Kuka's underlying earnings before interest tax and amortisation (EBITA) amounted to 47 million euros ($52.5 million) in the fourth quarter, analysts at Barclays said, helping the Augsburg, Germany-based company top the 44.4 million euros forecast in a Reuters poll.

"The results are re-assuring," analysts at UBS said, adding they are waiting to see what Kuka will give in terms of a full-year outlook, which is due to be published on March 22, when Kuka hosts its annual results press conference.

Kuka's fourth-quarter order intake rose 45 percent on the year, to 704.1 million euros, but remained just below the 712 million euros in a Reuters poll.

However Kuka said it had received a major new systems engineering contract from a European manufacturer of premium vehicles in the low double-digit million euro range.

Kuka said last November its acquisition of Swiss logistics group Swisslog the previous year was starting to reflect in a higher order intake.

New orders rose 27.4 percent, reaching 2.839 billion euros in 2015, almost in line with the 2.847 billion euros forecast in a poll, thanks to demand for industrial robots and automation systems from the automotive and general industries.

Kuka's EBIT margin for 2015 was 6.8 percent, in line with the company's prior guidance of achieving a margin between 6.5 percent and 7 percent. ($1 = 0.8951 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Susan Thomas)